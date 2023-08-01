U.S. escapes group stage after 0-0 draw with Portugal

The U.S. women's national team struggled to a startling 0-0 tie with Portugal in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday to advance to the knockout round of the Women's World Cup.

However, the U.S. finished second in Group E to Netherlands, a 7-0 winner over Vietnam. The Dutch won twice in addition to their draw with the United States, while the U.S. team won once and tied two games.

The U.S. will play Sunday in Melbourne, Australia, vs. the Group G winner, likely Sweden, ranked third in the world. The Netherlands will face the Group G runner-up, possibly Italy (No. 16) on Saturday in Sydney, Australia.

Ines Pereira made six saves for Portugal, including a stop on an Alex Morgan shot from the center of the box in the 84th minute. Portugal had no shots on goal, but Ana Capeta hit the right post on a shot in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

Needing only a tie to move on, the U.S. could not shake the Portuguese (1-1-1, four points), who had to win to advance.

The only other time in nine World Cups that the U.S. did not win its group was in 2011.

Entering the day, the U.S. and the Netherlands were tied atop Group E with four points, but the Americans held the goal-differential tiebreaker. Now, they will rue a lackluster 3-0 win over Vietnam in the opener followed by a 1-1 tie with the Netherlands.

The U.S. (1-0-2, five points) faced the prospect of being eliminated in group stage for the first time in the nine World Cups with a loss and the Dutch defeating Vietnam.

It almost happened in the first minute of second-half of stoppage time when Capeta nearly produced one of the biggest upsets in Women's World Cup history.

There were two changes for the U.S. lineup from the first two matches. Rose Lavelle started in the midfield for Savannah DeMelo, while Lynn Williams got the nod up top over Trinity Rodman.

Williams had all four U.S. shots on goal in the first half, including a strike from the top of the box just before the break.

Lavelle's second yellow card of the tournament in the 39th minute means she will miss the next match.

Netherlands 7, Vietnam 0

Five first-half goals allowed the Netherlands (2-0-1, seven points) to cruise past Vietnam at Dunedin, New Zealand, and wrap up the top spot in Group E. Esmee Brugts and Jill Roord scored twice apiece in the blowout.

Lieke Martens opened the scoring in the eighth minute, and Katja Snoeijs doubled the lead three minutes later. Goals from Brugts (18th minute) and Roord (23rd) put the outcome all but out of reach, and Danielle van de Donk added a fifth in the 45th minute.

In the second half, Brugts (57th) and Roord (83rd) rounded out the scoring.

Vietnam concluded its first Women's World Cup appearance with losses in all three of its games.

--Field Level Media