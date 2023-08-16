Tennis

U.S. Open grants John Isner a wild-card entry

Mar 22, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; John Isner (USA) hits a volley against Emilio Nara (USA) (not pictured) on day three of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium.
Image: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

John Isner has another chance to become the first American man to win a tennis Grand Slam event since 2003.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Tennis Association granted Isner, a 16-time tour winner, a wild-card entry into the U.S. Open. A two-time quarterfinalist at the tournament, Isner has played in every main draw in New York since 2007.

The U.S. Open is the most recent Grand Slam won by an American man — Andy Roddick in 2003.

Isner, 38, received one of eight wild-card entries.

The other invitations went to three American teenagers — Alex Michelsen, Ethan Quinn and Learner Tien — as well as Americans Steve Johnson and Michael Mmoh.

Australia's Rinky Hijikata and France's Benjamin Bonzi received the final two wild-card entries.

Play in the U.S. Open main draw starts Aug. 28.

—Field Level Media