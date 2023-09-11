UCF turns to South Florida transfer at QB

UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee completed the game-winning drive Saturday at Boise State, but the Knights must turn to South Florida transfer Timmy McClain for the next few weeks.

Plumlee injured his leg on a 7-yard run with 31 seconds left when his cleat appeared to stick in the turf during a collision with Broncos defenders on the final drive, which ended with Colton Boomer's 40-yard field goal for an 18-16 victory.

Advertisement

"He had an injury late in that game. Took a pretty good hit," UCF coach Gus Malzahn said Monday. "He's gonna be out this week and he'll be out for a few weeks. The good thing is he doesn't need surgery. He will be back."

Malzahn said McClain splits reps equally with Plumlee at least two practices each week — typically Tuesday and Wednesday — to keep the team and offense comfortable in situations like this weekend's game against Villanova. UCF (2-0) plays in its Big 12 opener at Kansas State the following week (Sept. 23).

Advertisement Advertisement

"He's ready to go," Malzahn said of McClain. "We have a lot of confidence in him. A guy that has played and started football games as a true freshman. So, really feel good about Timmy taking over for that."

Plumlee, a fifth-year senior, has 163 rushing yards on 19 carries this season and completed 38 of 54 pass attempts for 553 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media