NCAA

UCF turns to South Florida transfer at QB

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sep 9, 2023; Boise, Idaho, USA; UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) during the second half of play versus the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. UCF beats Boise State 18-16.
Sep 9, 2023; Boise, Idaho, USA; UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) during the second half of play versus the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. UCF beats Boise State 18-16.
Image: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee completed the game-winning drive Saturday at Boise State, but the Knights must turn to South Florida transfer Timmy McClain for the next few weeks.

Watch
Big Money & No Results | Rough Week 1 for these NFL QBs
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Which Team USA player will have the most success this NBA season? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 12:26PM
How long will injury sideline Rams' Cooper Kupp? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 11:52AM

Plumlee injured his leg on a 7-yard run with 31 seconds left when his cleat appeared to stick in the turf during a collision with Broncos defenders on the final drive, which ended with Colton Boomer's 40-yard field goal for an 18-16 victory.

Advertisement

"He had an injury late in that game. Took a pretty good hit," UCF coach Gus Malzahn said Monday. "He's gonna be out this week and he'll be out for a few weeks. The good thing is he doesn't need surgery. He will be back."

Malzahn said McClain splits reps equally with Plumlee at least two practices each week — typically Tuesday and Wednesday — to keep the team and offense comfortable in situations like this weekend's game against Villanova. UCF (2-0) plays in its Big 12 opener at Kansas State the following week (Sept. 23).

Advertisement
Advertisement

"He's ready to go," Malzahn said of McClain. "We have a lot of confidence in him. A guy that has played and started football games as a true freshman. So, really feel good about Timmy taking over for that."

Plumlee, a fifth-year senior, has 163 rushing yards on 19 carries this season and completed 38 of 54 pass attempts for 553 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

—Field Level Media