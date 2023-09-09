UCLA rolls past San Diego State

Dante Moore handled quarterbacking duties for UCLA and delivered a 17-for-27, 290-yard performance with three touchdowns and the Bruins rolled to a 35-10 win over host San Diego State on Saturday.

Coach Chip Kelly said throughout the week UCLA (2-0) would use as many as three quarterbacks after the freshman Moore and veteran Ethan Garbers split reps in Week 1. But Moore made the start and played until the late fourth quarter.

He quickly set the tone with an 81-yard touchdown connection to Josiah Norwood with 7:26 left in the first quarter.

San Diego State (2-1) answered with a nine-play, 75-yard drive culminating in Mekhi Shaw's 21-yard touchdown reception from Jalen Mayden.

The Aztecs did not reach the end zone again.

With Moore behind center, UCLA scored on first-half drives capped with touchdown carries of 13 yards by Carson Steele and 59 yards by TJ Harden.

Jack Browning connected on a 44-yard field goal for San Diego State with 5:03 remaining in the half, but the Bruins responded with a 24-yard Moore touchdown pass to Logan Loya.

UCLA added to its 28-10 halftime advantage with a 6-yard Carsen Ryan touchdown catch from Moore.

Any hope of a San Diego State rally evaporated in the third quarter after the Aztecs' Zyrus Fiaseu sacked Moore for a fumble that Trey White recovered at the UCLA 1-yard line. San Diego State rushed twice for no gain, then Darius Muasau intercepted Mayden in the end zone.

Muasau also racked up three tackles for loss to spearhead the stout UCLA defensive effort.

The Bruins snuffed out another Aztecs possession at the UCLA 22-yard line early in the fourth quarter.

UCLA held San Diego State to 63 yards rushing on 33 carries. Mayden, who finished 19 of 37 for 196 yards, was intercepted three times — twice by Alex Johnson.

Laiatu Latu made 2.5 tackles for a loss with a sack.

Loya caught four passes for 77 yards. Harden led UCLA's 254-yard rushing effort with 91 on nine carries. Steele added 84 yards on 12 carries.

—Field Level Media