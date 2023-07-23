Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NCAA

UConn earns commitment from 4-star G Ahmad Nowell

By
Field Level Media
Houston&#39;s Ahmad Nowell looks to pass the ball as Arlington&#39;s Philip Dotson, right, and Javar Daniel defend during their game at Houston High School on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Jrca3197
Houston's Ahmad Nowell looks to pass the ball as Arlington's Philip Dotson, right, and Javar Daniel defend during their game at Houston High School on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Jrca3197
Image: Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ahmad Nowell, a four-star combo guard in the Class of 2024, committed to defending national champion UConn on Sunday.

Nowell is rated No. 36 overall and the No. 3 combo guard in his class by the 247Sports composite rankings. The 6-foot native of Philadelphia chose the Huskies over Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia Tech

"I chose UConn because they checked all the boxes and had everything I wanted in a school," Nowell told 247Sports. "From their playing style, coaching style, what they like to do, relationships, players and staff, everything went together. Also, and most importantly, they're winners. I like to win so everything just clicked."

UConn is coming off its fifth national title, all of them since 1999. The Huskies, a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, beat San Diego State 76-59 in the national championship game in April

Coach Dan Hurley and the Huskies had one prior commitment for the Class of 2024: four-star small forward Isaiah Abraham from the Washington, D.C. area

--Field Level Media