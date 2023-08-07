UConn to face North Carolina in Jimmy V Classic

Defending national champion UConn will face North Carolina at the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 5 at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The matchups for the 29th annual doubleheader were announced on Monday, with 2023 Final Four participant Florida Atlantic facing Illinois in the other game. Both contests will air on ESPN.

The event is named for legendary North Carolina State coach Jim Valvano and benefits the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The foundation has distributed more than $310 million in cancer research grants in its 30-year history.

"It's an honor to be invited to participate in the Jimmy V Classic to help raise funds for such a worthwhile cause that hits close to home for my wife Andrea and me, with the loss of her father to this dreaded disease," UConn head coach Dan Hurley said, per ESPN. "I know our team and our UConn fan base are thrilled to be coming to Madison Square Garden to compete against one of the most storied programs in college basketball. We are very much looking forward to Dec. 5."

Hurley's Huskies return starters Tristen Newton and Alex Karaban and sixth man Donovan Clingan from the lineup that captured the school's fifth NCAA Tournament title last season.

UNC is looking to bounce back after entering 2022-23 as the preseason No. 1 team only to finish 20-13 and miss the NCAA tourney.

FAU returns all five starters from the Cinderella squad that finished 35-4 last season, falling to San Diego State 72-71 in the Final Four.

Illinois, which beat Texas in overtime in last year's Jimmy V Classic, features returners Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins and transfers Quincy Guerrier (Oregon) and Marcus Domask (Southern Illinois).

—Field Level Media