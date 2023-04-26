Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Unbeaten Mets rookie Kodai Senga gets first look at Nats

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 25, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario (9) and center fielder Victor Robles (16) high five after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field.
Apr 25, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario (9) and center fielder Victor Robles (16) high five after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field.
Image: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets were shut out on Tuesday upon their return from a season-high 10-game road trip

Watch
Who took the worst low blow in the NBA Playoffs so far? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Rainn Wilson's NBA Finals prediction may be in trouble
Yesterday
Embiid, Harden, and Brooks' VERY personal fouls in the NBA Playoffs | Andy Reacts
Monday 4:00PM

However, manager Buck Showalter didn't want to blame jet lag for the quiet offensive effort in a 5-0 loss to the Washington Nationals

Advertisement

The Mets will look to snap a three-game losing streak on Wednesday, when they will host the Nationals in the middle game of a three-game series between the National League East rivals

Right-hander Kodai Senga (3-0, 4.29 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Mets against Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore (2-1, 3.43)

Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer
46% Off
Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer

Banish grime
Amazon's Choice pressure washer has incredible reach and incredible power—with adjustable nozzles and a soap nozzle too.

Advertisement

Washington's Josiah Gray and Mason Thompson combined to toss a five-hitter on Tuesday, when Keibert Ruiz homered and Joey Meneses and Luis Garcia had two RBIs apiece.

The loss was the third in a row for the Mets, who were on the verge of posting their best California trip ever before falling to the San Francisco Giants on Saturday and Sunday

Advertisement

New York went 7-3 against the Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco, falling one win shy of tying the franchise record for most wins on a trek consisting entirely of games in California. The Mets went 8-1 against the Dodgers, Giants and San Diego Padres, Aug. 18-27, 1986

The Mets got little going on Tuesday, when they built their lone rally in the fifth inning. Down 2-0, New York loaded the bases with two outs before Gray struck out Starling Marte

Advertisement

Gray threw a perfect sixth inning and Thompson faced the minimum over the final three innings in recording his first save of the season and handing the Mets their fourth shutout defeat

Afterward, Showalter shrugged off the idea that the rigors of the West Coast trip were to blame for the loss.

Advertisement

"That's a very convenient excuse -- one our guys won't use," Showalter said. "It's something every team goes through."

The win continued an encouraging stretch for the Nationals, who improved to 3-1 on a six-game road trip in which they are facing a pair of likely contenders, the Twins and the Mets. Washington outscored Minnesota 14-9 while taking two of three over the weekend

Advertisement

The Nationals had 11 hits on Tuesday as they provided Gray some much-needed support. Washington had scored just one run in Gray's first four starts, during which he was 0-4 despite a 3.74 ERA

"We put the ball in play, we took our walks," manager Dave Martinez said of the Nationals, who walked six times in 4 2/3 innings against Mets starter Jose Butto. "We're doing better on just understanding who we are as hitters, swinging at pitches that are strikes. And we're going to continue to get better.

Advertisement

Senga remained unbeaten as a big-leaguer on Thursday, when he earned a win after allowing four runs over five innings as the Mets beat the Giants 9-4

The 30-year-old Japan native, who is set to make his fifth career U.S. start on Wednesday, has never faced the Nationals

Advertisement

Gore took a loss in his most recent start on April 19, when he gave up three runs over six innings as the Nationals fell 4-0 to the Baltimore Orioles

Gore has never opposed the Mets

--Field Level Media