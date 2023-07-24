UNC, Kansas basketball set home-and-home series

College basketball blueboods North Carolina and Kansas will play home-and-home games in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

The Tar Heels will play in Lawrence, Kan., on Nov. 8, 2024. It will be the second visit to Kansas for North Carolina, with the previous meeting coming in 1960

Kansas will make its first visit to Chapel Hill, N.C., on Nov. 14, 2025.

"These will be two great games from programs whose rich histories are intertwined so much," Kansas coach Bill Self said in a news release Monday. "It will be a special day in both Chapel Hill and Lawrence when we play and I am looking forward to it."

The two teams have a combined 10 NCAA championships and 37 appearances in the Final Four.

The ties between the two programs run deep.

Former North Carolina coach Dean Smith was part of the 1952 title team at Kansas, where he played for another coaching legend, Phog Allen.

Larry Brown, who played for Smith in Chapel Hill, later was the coach at Kansas, leading the Jayhawks to the 1988 NCAA title

And Roy Williams coached Kansas from 1988-2003 and Carolina from 2003-21. He won three NCAA titles with the Tar Heels and is the only coach to win 400 games at two different schools (418 at Kansas and 485 at Carolina)

The all-time record between the two teams stands at 6-6, with Kansas winning the past four meetings. They most recently played in the national 2022 title game, with the Jayhawks winning 72-69

