USC, Notre Dame massive favorites in Week 0

Welcome back college football, where being a favorite in Week 0 easily equates to a double-digit point spread.

No. 13 Notre Dame is the first team out of the gate with a 2:31 p.m. ET kickoff Saturday in Dublin, Ireland. The Fighting Irish roll into the matchup with Navy as 20.5-point favorites and won the last meeting in Ireland by 40 points.

Southern Cal is favored by 30.5 points over San Jose State in the lone Week 0 nightcap involving a Top 25 team. That's the biggest number to cover on the board Saturday.

UTEP vs. Jacksonville State is the tightest spread available at BetMGM among Week 0 games on the board with the Aztecs favored by 2.5 points.

Navy has a new coach, but the same pesky — archaic might apply — offensive scheme. The triple-option can be prone to long drives, less points and fewer possessions. But that's only when it works.

The Irish have speed and depth on defense that shouldn't be overlooked even facing an unconventional scheme. With months and weeks to prepare, Notre Dame shouldn't be surprised or undisciplined, the undoing of teams who rarely overlap with the option attack.

Skill-position talent and offensive line play are major Notre Dame advantages.

If the Fighting Irish pull away early, Notre Dame's playmakers in the secondary might become the story.

—Notre Dame vs. Navy

By the book (FanDuel)

Spread: Navy +20.5

Over-under: 50.5 total points

Money line: Navy +800; Notre Dame -1400

Noteworthy TD scorer props:

Notre Dame RB Audric Estime -270

Notre Dame RB Chris Tyree -125

Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman -105

Notre Dame WR Tobias Merriweather +100

Notre Dame TE Mitchell Evans +110

Notre Dame WR Jayden Thomas +120

Navy QB Tai Lavatai +175

Notre Dame defense +420

—Field Level Media