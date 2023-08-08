USL’s Sacramento Republic sign 13-year-old; youngest pro in U.S. history

Sacramento Republic FC of the United Soccer League made history on Tuesday by signing a 13-year-old player to a professional contract.

Da'vian Kimbrough, who is 13 years, 5 months and 13 days old, signed with Sacramento to become the youngest pro player in U.S. soccer history. The record most recently belonged to Maximo Carrizo, who signed with New York City FC's senior squad on his 14th birthday in February 2022.

The club also claims that Kimbrough is the youngest professional athlete in American team sports history.

Kimbrough had been a member of the Republic's youth development academy since 2021.

"A young player's path is never the same as the person seated next to them," Republic coach Mark Briggs said in a news release. "Da'vian has shown tremendous focus, commitment and dedication, as well as a willingness to embrace the challenging road ahead of him. Over the last two years he has demonstrated his tremendous potential, and our goal is to continue to support and help him grow as a player and person."

In their announcement, the Republic said Kimbrough will follow a "modified" training schedule and be monitored by the sports medicine staff.

Kimbrough will continue his education, as well, by enrolling at Elk Grover Charter School in Sacramento County.

"Da'vian is a special player who has thrived in difficult and challenging environments," academy director Eder Quintanilla said in a release. "We're excited to be a part of the next step in his development, and continue to support his professional dream."

Kimbrough was named MVP of the Bassevelde U13 Cup, pitting youth academy teams from around the world. He was recruited by the New York Red Bulls Academy to compete as a "guest player."

The signing is pending approval by the league and the United States Soccer Federation.

—Field Level Media