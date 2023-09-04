Utah's Mark Harlan replaces USC's Jennifer Cohen on CFP committee

New Southern California athletic director Jennifer Cohen is stepping down from her position on the College Football Playoff selection committee and will be replaced by Utah athletic director Mark Harlan.

Cohen was about to serve on the committee for the first time, but after leaving Washington for the same position at USC, she decided to decline the role.

"This decision was not an easy one, as the opportunity to serve on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee is truly an honor, and the committee members and CFP staff are exceptional people," Cohen said Monday in a news release. "However, to do exemplary work on the committee demands an enormous amount of time, work, research and travel, and after making this transition, it is clear to me that now at a new institution my full focus and energy must be on USC Athletics and on our student-athletes, coaches and staff.

"I am confident that this decision in the best interests of USC and the CFP, and I am grateful for the support and understanding of President (Carol) Folt, (head football coach) Lincoln Riley and (CFP executive director) Bill Hancock, and wish the committee the very best in the months ahead."

Harlan has been Utah's AD since 2018.

"I'm honored to serve in this important role, and I'd like to thank the CFP management committee for this opportunity." Harlan said. "I recognize the importance of this committee for college football and for our industry, and I'm eager to join the current committee members in this commitment for the 2023 season."

The appointment of Harlan brings the committee back to 13 members. Harlan replaces Cohen as the representative of the Pac-12 Conference.

The committee selects the four teams that play in the College Football Playoff each year.

