ShopSubscribe
NHL

Vegas Cup hero G Adin Hill signs two-year extension with Knights

By
Field Level Media
Jun 13, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Florida Panthers in game five of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena.
Image: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill signed a two-year contract extension on Friday worth an average annual value of $4.9 million per season

Vegas won the Stanley Cup in Hill's first season with the club thanks in part to the heroics of the 27-year-old in the postseason. Hill posted a record of 11-4 in the playoffs and had an NHL-best .932 save percentage in 16 games. He posted a 2.17 goals against average with two shutouts.

During the regular season, Hill played in 27 games with 25 starts, going 16-7-1 with a 2.50 GAA and a .915 save percentage.

The Golden Knights landed Hill for a 2024 fourth-round pick in a trade last offseason with the San Jose Sharks

In 101 career games over six seasons, Hill has a 45-39-6 record with a 2.67 GAA and .910 save percentage with Arizona, San Jose and Vegas.

--Field Level Media