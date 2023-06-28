Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Vegas re-signs F Ivan Barbashev to 5-year contract

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 13, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Golden Knights forward Ivan Barbashev (49) warms up prior to the start of game five of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena.
Jun 13, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Golden Knights forward Ivan Barbashev (49) warms up prior to the start of game five of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena.
Image: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights re-signed forward Ivan Barbashev to a five-year contract worth $25 million on Wednesday, hours after dealing Reilly Smith and his $5.25 million contract for 2023-24

Watch
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The Yankees best player this month is who?!
Yesterday
Which top 5 draft pick is most likely to be a bust? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

The Knights acquired Barbashev from St. Louis at the trade deadline. He tallied 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 23 games with the Knights for the duration of the regular season. He posted 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in the playoffs, helping Vegas to its first Stanley Cup.

Advertisement

Barbashev, 27, was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Vegas acquired Barbashev from St. Louis on Feb. 26 in exchange for Zach Dean, a 2021 first-rounder.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Barbashev has 194 points (84 goals, 110 assists) in 433 games with the Blues (2016-23) and Knights. He was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by St. Louis. He also won a Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019.

The Knights traded Smith, a Vegas original player, to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick.

--Field Level Media