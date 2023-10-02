NHL

Veteran forward Brandon Sutter retires

Apr 18, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Brandon Sutter (20) skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena. Canucks won 3- 2 in Overtime.
Image: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran forward Brandon Sutter, who last played in the NHL in 2021, has retired from the NHL after 13 seasons.

Sutter did not play over the past two seasons while dealing with complications from COVID-19.

Sutter, 34, was in camp with the Edmonton Oilers on a professional tryout (PTO). Sutter announced his retirement on Sunday when the Oilers released him from his PTO.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity that (general manager) Ken (Holland), (coach) Jay (Woodcroft) and the Oilers organization have provided to me the past few weeks," Sutter said. "You need to be 100 percent healthy to compete in the NHL, and although my health continues to improve, in consideration of my health and family, I am officially retiring from hockey."

The Carolina Hurricanes drafted Sutter 11th overall in 2007, and he played for them for four seasons before spending the rest of his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2012-15) and Vancouver Canucks (2015-21).

In 770 career games, Sutter tallied 289 points (152 goals, 137 assists). He twice received votes for the Selke Trophy for the best defensive forward in the league.

"Thank you to the Oilers, Canucks, Penguins and Hurricanes, as well as all my past coaches, trainers and teammates for the incredible experiences throughout my 13 seasons in the NHL," his statement said.

—Field Level Media