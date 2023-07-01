Veteran G Patrick Beverley set to join Sixers

Veteran defensive standout Patrick Beverley is set to sign a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, the guard revealed on his own podcast Saturday, as well as on social media

Beverley, 34, averaged 6.2 points with 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.9 steals in 67 games last season with the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls. In 11 career NBA seasons, Beverley has averaged 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 593 games (505 starts) for five different teams.

As Beverley arrives, the Sixers are set to trade guard James Harden this offseason, despite the club picking up his $35.6-million option for next season.

The Sixers lost to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, prompting the club to fire head coach Doc Rivers. The 76ers named Nick Nurse coach on June 1

