Veteran M Maxi Moralez rejoins NYCFC through 2024

New York City FC welcomed midfielder Maxi Moralez back to the team on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old free agent is signed through the 2024 season. Terms were not disclosed.

Moralez had 26 goals and 69 assists in 162 MLS matches (149 starts) with NYCFC from 2017-22.

Advertisement

"I'm coming home, this club and this city mean everything to me and my family, I couldn't be more excited," Moralez said.

He returns after tallying a goal and three assists in 23 matches this season with Racing Club in his native Argentina.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Maxi wanted to return home, and we were very happy to facilitate a move back to New York," NYCFC sporting director David Lee said. "Maxi is a leader, knows the league well and thrives in the high-pressure moments of the biggest matches. We have a run of extremely important games ahead of us and adding a player of his caliber and experience will be invaluable for our roster."

Moralez's accomplishments with NYCFC include 2021 MLS Cup and 2022 Campeones Cup titles and MLS All-Star and Best XI selections.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media