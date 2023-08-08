Soccer

Veteran M Maxi Moralez rejoins NYCFC through 2024

By
Field Level Media
Oct 23, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; New York City FC midfielder Maxi Moralez (10) signals his teammates against CF Montreal during the first half of the conference semifinals for the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs at Stade Saputo.
Image: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

New York City FC welcomed midfielder Maxi Moralez back to the team on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old free agent is signed through the 2024 season. Terms were not disclosed.

Moralez had 26 goals and 69 assists in 162 MLS matches (149 starts) with NYCFC from 2017-22.

"I'm coming home, this club and this city mean everything to me and my family, I couldn't be more excited," Moralez said.

He returns after tallying a goal and three assists in 23 matches this season with Racing Club in his native Argentina.

"Maxi wanted to return home, and we were very happy to facilitate a move back to New York," NYCFC sporting director David Lee said. "Maxi is a leader, knows the league well and thrives in the high-pressure moments of the biggest matches. We have a run of extremely important games ahead of us and adding a player of his caliber and experience will be invaluable for our roster."

Moralez's accomplishments with NYCFC include 2021 MLS Cup and 2022 Campeones Cup titles and MLS All-Star and Best XI selections.

—Field Level Media