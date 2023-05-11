Two-time 30-homer hitter Franmil Reyes opted to become a free agent on Thursday.
The Kansas City Royals designated the outfielder/designated hitter for assignment on Monday
Reyes, 27, cleared waivers and elected free agency in lieu of an assignment to Triple-A Omaha.
He batted .186 with two homers, seven RBIs and 24 strikeouts in 19 games this season with the Royals
Reyes is a career .249 hitter with 108 homers and 285 RBIs in 548 games across six seasons with four teams.
He slugged a combined 37 homers with San Diego and Cleveland in 2019, and went deep 30 times with a career-high 85 RBIs for Cleveland in 2021.
