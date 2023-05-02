Vikings give $340K guaranteed to UDFA Andre Carter II

The Minnesota Vikings gave Army edge rusher Andre Carter II $340,000 in guaranteed money -- one of the largest deals ever given to an undrafted free agent, NFL Network reported Tuesday

The haul is more than Carter would have gotten had he been selected late in the recently completed NFL draft.

Advertisement

Carter gets a $40,000 signing bonus and $300,000 of his base salary guaranteed by the Vikings, per the report. Players taken late in the seventh and final round are slotted for an $80,000 signing bonus, which is the only guaranteed money they see

Carter reportedly had multiple suitors after the draft, driving a bidding war. His 265-pound frame as an edge rusher was the main culprit for not getting drafted. The guaranteed money implies the Vikings think Carter can make the team

20% off Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off Caffeinate yourself

A whole array of Breville espresso machines—from manual to super-automatic—are on sale for 20% off. Buy at Amazon Advertisement

Carter - and others at the military academies - needed a congressional bill passed in December just to be eligible for the draft. The provision affords deferred service for players pursuing professional sports opportunities.

The 6-foot-7 Carter had 15.5 sacks in 2021 and 3.5 last season. He is the son of former No. 7 overall pick Andre Carter, who attended Cal and played defensive end in the NFL for 13 seasons from 2001-13.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media