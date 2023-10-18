NFL

Vikings put LB Marcus Davenport (ankle) on IR

By
Field Level Media
Oct 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Marcus Davenport (0) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
Image: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Marcus Davenport was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Davenport sprained his left ankle during the Vikings' 19-13 victory over the Chicago Bears last Sunday.

Davenport will miss the team's next four games. He is eligible to return for Minnesota's contest against the host Denver Broncos on Nov. 19.

Signed to a one-year, $13 million deal in the offseason, Davenport sustained a right ankle injury just prior to the start of this season. He has seven tackles and two sacks in four games (three starts) in 2023.

Davenport, 27, has totaled 149 tackles, 23.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 67 career games (35 starts) with the Saints and Vikings. He was selected by New Orleans with the 14th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Also on Wednesday, the Vikings activated running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu (back) from injured reserve and designated wide receiver Jalen Nailor (hamstring) to return to practice. Nailor has been on injured reserve since Sept. 21.

—Field Level Media