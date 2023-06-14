Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is expecting to play out the final year of his contract in 2023 without an extension, saying he doesn't anticipate more talks until March -- when he'll be a free agent

Cousins, 34, made the comments Wednesday on the final day of minicamp for the Vikings

"I think we'll probably talk about the contract next March," Cousins said. "Until then, (we'll) just focus on this season and the job to do right now."

Cousins signed a one-year, $35 million extension with the club in March 2022. He'll make $30 million this season. He agreed to a reworked deal in March, converting a $20 million roster bonus into a signing bonus to help the team clear $16 million in cap space.

His contract expires in March.

The Vikings drafted Jaren Hall out of BYU in the fifth round of April's draft

Cousins is 46-33-1 as the starter in five seasons with the Vikings

He's thrown for 37,140 yards and 252 touchdowns against 105 interceptions over 11 seasons with Washington (2012-17) and the Vikings

--Field Level Media