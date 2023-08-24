Vikings release WR N'Keal Harry, former first-round pick

The Minnesota Vikings on Thursday released wide receiver N'Keal Harry, a former first-round draft pick.

The Vikings signed Harry to a free-agent deal on Aug. 6. He was released to make room on the roster for newly signed safety Jake Gervase.

Harry, 25, was the No. 32 overall pick by the Patriots in 2019 out of Arizona State. He missed most of his rookie campaign with an ankle injury, played in 14 games in 2021 and 12 the following season but largely underperformed in New England. He was traded to the Bears before the 2022 season.

With Chicago, he played in seven games and caught seven passes for 116 yards and a touchdown.

In four NFL seasons, Harry appeared in 40 games (18 starts) with 64 receptions for 714 yards and five touchdowns.

Gervase, 27, was an undrafted free agent from Iowa signed by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. He saw mostly special teams action in four seasons, appearing in 19 games and making eight tackles.

—Field Level Media