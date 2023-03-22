Vikings sign fullback C.J. Ham to 2-year extension

Veteran fullback C.J. Ham, one of the league's few remaining fullbacks, has agreed to a two-year contract extension to remain with the Minnesota Vikings, his agency announced Wednesday.

Ham, who has played all six of his NFL seasons with the Vikings, had been scheduled to make approximately $3 million in the upcoming season with a $3.8 million salary-cap hit. No official terms of the deal were revealed.

Ham, who will turn 30 in July, has been a staple in the Vikings running game in clearing space for star running back Dalvin Cook, who has put up 1,000 or more rushing yards in each of the past four seasons -- making the Pro Bowl each time.

While he rarely touches the ball on offense, Ham joined Cook at the Pro Bowl after the 2019 season.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Augustana (South Dakota), Ham has rushed the ball just 36 times for 97 yards and three touchdowns in his career -- with two of his touchdown runs coming last season. He also has 70 career catches for 610 yards and two TD receptions in his 96 games (33 starts).

The Vikings also added a pair of free agents on Wednesday, announcing that they have agreed to contracts with linebacker Troy Reeder and wide receiver Brandon Powell. Both moves are pending physicals.

Reeder, 28, made just 11 tackles in 17 games as a reserve last season with the Los Angeles Chargers after spending his first three years crosstown with the Rams. He started in 25 of his 49 games in 2019-21 with the Rams, finishing third on the team with a career-high 91 tackles in their Super Bowl-winning season in 2021.

In his four NFL seasons, Reeder has 241 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions in 66 games (25 starts).

Powell, 27, joins his fourth team since being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Detroit Lions in 2018. The former Florida product played sparingly with the Lions as a rookie before being cut the next summer. He landed on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad in 2019 and saw limited action in 2020. Powell then played for the Rams in 2021 -- winning a Super Bowl with Reeder -- and 2022.

In 44 career games (eight starts), Powell has 47 catches for 354 yards and two scores. Most of his action has come as a return specialist and he served as the Rams' primary returner of both kickoffs and punts last season.

--Field Level Media