Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson agrees to contract extension

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson agreed to terms on a contract extension Thursday.

Terms were not disclosed, but multiple reports said the deal makes Hockenson one of the NFL's highest-paid tight ends.

He was entering the final year of his rookie contract and was slated to earn $9.329 million on his fifth-year option.

"He fits our culture," Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Thursday. "He's the type of player we want in Minnesota."

Hockenson, 26, caught 60 passes for 519 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games with Minnesota last season after being acquired in a trade deadline deal with Detroit.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection has registered 246 receptions for 2,587 yards and 18 touchdowns in 57 games (49 starts) since the Lions made him the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Hockenson had been "holding in" this preseason while working on a long-term extension.

The NFL's highest-paid tight ends, per Spotrac, are San Francisco's George Kittle ($15 million average annual value), Kansas City's Travis Kelce ($14.3 million), Philadelphia's Dallas Goedert ($14.25 million) and Baltimore's Mark Andrews ($14 million).

—Field Level Media