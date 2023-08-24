NFL

Vikings WR Jordan Addison pleads to lesser charge

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 10, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) during warmups prior to the game at Lumen Field.
Aug 10, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) during warmups prior to the game at Lumen Field.
Image: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings rookie receiver Jordan Addison has agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge related to last month's citation for driving 140 mph.

Watch
Ohtani tears UCL and the Angels are done
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Can the Rays survive the season without Wander Franco? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday
What team would trade a first round pick for Jonathan Taylor? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

A charge of reckless driving will be dismissed as part of his agreement to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of speeding, according to court documents obtained by ESPN.

Advertisement

Addison, 21, also agreed to pay $686 in fines and fees. His plea will be presented in a Sept. 19 hearing with the Ramsey County (Minn.) District Court.

He was driving his Lamborghini SUV on Interstate 94 in Saint Paul on July 20 when a state trooper pulled him over at 3 a.m. local time. He told police he was rushing home for an emergency involving his dog.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Addison was selected by the Vikings with the 23rd overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Southern California. He is competing with K.J. Osborn for the No. 2 wide receiver slot behind star Justin Jefferson.

Addison had 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in his lone season with the Trojans. He transferred from Pitt ahead of the 2022 campaign.

—Field Level Media