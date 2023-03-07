Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Vikings WR KJ Osborn helps rescue man from burning car

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jan 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) warms up wearing a shirt honoring Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin (3) before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Jan 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) warms up wearing a shirt honoring Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin (3) before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Image: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver KJ Osborn was among four people who helped pull a man from a burning vehicle Sunday night in Austin, Texas.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Ja Morant's Instagram Live Debacle
Yesterday
We’re in the middle of Key & Peele’s ‘Obama’ sketch
Yesterday

Osborn, his Uber driver and two bystanders were in the "right place at the exact right time" to help the driver of another car escape that vehicle after an accident.

Osborn, 25, told "The Adam Schefter Podcast" that he was on his way home from a workout in Austin. Osborn said he didn't think the driver would have survived the fire had they not been there to pull him out.

Advertisement

"No, he doesn't live," Osborn told Schefter on Monday. "I think that car would've burned on fire. It would've been really tragic."

Separately, Osborn tweeted about the incident.

"Most of the time the saying goes ‘wrong place wrong time.' But this time I believe God had me, us, at the right place at the exact right time."

G/O Media may get a commission
Amazon Fire 50" 4K Smart TV
36% Off
Amazon Fire 50" 4K Smart TV

So smart
This smart TV has Amazon Fire built-in, which means you can easily access loads of streaming services, has 4K visuals for stunning picture quality, and even works with Alexa too.

Advertisement

Osborn caught 60 passes for 650 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games (nine starts) for the Vikings last season.

Advertisement

The 2023 season will be his fourth in the NFL after being selected in the fifth round of the 2020 draft by the Vikings.

--Field Level Media

FootballNFL