Vladimir Guerrero Jr. back in Home Run Derby

For the first time since his rookie season in 2019, Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will participate in the Home Run Derby

Guerrero, 24, who set the all-time Derby record with 91 homers as the runner-up that year, announced Thursday that will take part in this year's event on July 10 in Seattle.

Joining Guerrero will be young Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez, the only other player so far to confirm.

Guerrero has passed on the event the last few seasons to rest up for the second half. A left wrist injury kept him out of last year's Derby.

Though he has only 11 home runs in 78 games after hitting 80 over the past two seasons, Guerrero ranks second in the majors in hard-hit balls (95 mph-plus) behind Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr.

As one of five Blue Jays who advanced to Phase 2 of All-Star voting, Guerrero could make his third All-Star Game appearance July 11

In his fifth season with Toronto, Guerrero has 115 homers and 359 RBIs in 582 games.

--Field Level Media