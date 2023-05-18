NFL owners will not vote on the sale of the Washington Commanders when they meet next week in Minneapolis

Jeff Miller, the league's vice president of communications, public affairs and policy, said the league still is reviewing the details of the $6.05 billion purchase by Josh Harris and partners from Dan and Tanya Snyder.

Instead, NFL owners will be updated about where the team sale stands.

"There is work that goes into that, and staff is doing that now," Miller told reporters on a conference call.

Miller didn't offer a timeline for a vote, other than to say the process was taking place "expeditiously."

Last week, the Snyders entered into the purchase agreement with Harris, who owns the New Jersey Devils of the NHL and the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA.

Once the transaction is completed, it will set a record for the highest price ever paid for a North American sports franchise.

--Field Level Media