Wade Miley, Brewers shut down Reds

Wade Miley pitched six scoreless innings to lead the host Milwaukee Brewers to a 1-0 victory over the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Sunday afternoon

The Brewers got on the board right away, with a two-out, RBI-single from Jesse Winker in the bottom of the first which plated Christian Yelich, who had led off with a double

From there, the pitching staffs for both teams dominated this one. Miley (6-2) picked up the win, allowing just four hits with three walks and striking out eight across his six innings against his former team.

Ben Lively (4-5) came off the injured list to start for Cincinnati, pitching 5 2/3 innings and allowing just the one run, four hits and two walks while striking out five.

Milwaukee finally made some more noise offensively in the eighth as William Contreras and Willy Adames started the inning with a single and double to get on second and third.

Reds pitcher Ian Gibaut was able to get out of the jam, however, thanks in large part to Elly Da La Cruz making a highlight-reel catch over his shoulder on a ball that would have brought at least one run home. Jonathan India later turned a double play to end the inning

Not picking up insurance runs did not come back to bite Milwaukee. All-Star closer Devin Williams slammed the door and picked up his 20th save by getting De La Cruz to ground out followed by stikeouts of Spencer Steer and Joey Votto.

With a time of just 2 hours and 4 minutes, the game tied the mark for shortest game in ballpark history in Milwaukee, set on Sept. 6, 2006, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Milwaukee won the three-game series after falling 8-5 on Saturday night. The Brewers also improved to 5-2 this season against their NL Central rival

--Field Level Media