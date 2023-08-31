Waiver claims save Angels over $5M in salary

The Los Angeles Angels filled one of their five vacant roster spots Thursday when they recalled right-hander Jose Marte from Triple-A Salt Lake.

The Angels lost nearly a fifth of their roster Thursday when right-handers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dominic Leone were claimed off waivers, as well as left-hander Matt Moore and outfielder Hunter Renfroe.

Giolito, Lopez and Moore all were claimed by the Cleveland Guardians. The Cincinnati Reds claimed Renfroe and the Seattle Mariners claimed Leone.

The Angels were off Thursday and still have another day to make roster additions ahead of their game Friday at the Oakland Athletics.

All five Angels players claimed off waivers had contracts that were set to expire at the end of the season. The moves saved the Angels more than $5 million in salary and, according to the Orange County Register using data from FanGraphs, the club is no longer over the $233-million luxury tax threshold.

A sixth Angels player was on waivers, but outfielder Randal Grichuk was not claimed and will remain on the roster.

Marte, 27, had a 7.36 ERA in 11 relief appearances in 2022 with the Angels. He has a career 7.80 ERA in 15 appearances from 2021-22.

Los Angeles right-hander Davis Daniel, out because of a right shoulder strain, was reinstated from the 60-day injured list, but he was optioned to Triple-A.

—Field Level Media