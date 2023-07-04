Wander Franco, Kyle Tucker among those added to All-Star Game

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco and Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker will be among those filling in at next week's All-Star Game, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.

Franco was named a replacement for New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge (toe), while Tucker will take over for Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout, who landed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a left hamate fracture.

In 81 games this season, Franco has hit .286 with 10 home runs and 43 RBIs. Tucker is batting .293 with 13 homers and 55 RBIs across 84 games.

Tucker is now a two-time All-Star, while Franco will be making his first appearance in the Midsummer Classic.

Also representing the American League will be outfielder Julio Rodriguez and right-hander George Kirby of the Seattle Mariners. Seattle is serving as host of the All-Star Game July 11.

Rodriguez will replace the Astros' Yordan Alvarez, and Kirby will take Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan's spot.

Rodriguez is hitting .248 with 13 homers, 47 RBIs and 20 stolen bases across 82 games. Kirby has made 16 starts this season, going 7-7 with a 3.21 ERA.

Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar is currently the only replacement on the National League roster, taking over for Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw was placed on the 15-day IL on Monday with left shoulder soreness, a move that was retroactive to Friday.

Bednar has made 31 relief appearances this season. He is 2-0 with a 1.44 ERA and has made 16 saves in 17 opportunities.

--Field Level Media