Warriors-Kings Game 7 most-watched first-round game in 24 years

By
Field Level Media
April 30, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the basketball against Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and guard Terence Davis (3) during the third quarter in game seven of the 2023 NBA playoffs first round at Golden 1 Center.
Image: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday's Game 7 clash between the Golden State Warriors and host Sacramento Kings was the most-watched first-round NBA playoff game in 24 years

The ABC telecast averaged 9.8 million viewers as Stephen Curry scored 50 points to lead the Warriors to a 120-100 victory

The viewership peaked at 11.9 million viewers for ABC's largest-ever non-Finals postseason audience, the NBA announced Tuesday.

The defending champion Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Tuesday night

--Field Level Media