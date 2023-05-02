Warriors-Kings Game 7 most-watched first-round game in 24 years

Sunday's Game 7 clash between the Golden State Warriors and host Sacramento Kings was the most-watched first-round NBA playoff game in 24 years

The ABC telecast averaged 9.8 million viewers as Stephen Curry scored 50 points to lead the Warriors to a 120-100 victory

The viewership peaked at 11.9 million viewers for ABC's largest-ever non-Finals postseason audience, the NBA announced Tuesday.

The defending champion Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Tuesday night

--Field Level Media