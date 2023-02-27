Warriors peak late to take down Wolves

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Donte DiVincenzo broke a late tie with a 3-pointer, Klay Thompson saved eight of his team-high 32 points for the final 6:11 and the Golden State Warriors came on strong at the end to catch and pass the Minnesota Timberwolves en route to a 109-104 victory on Sunday night in San Francisco.

In the opener of a four-game California swing, the Timberwolves led by as many as 14, then 96-87 after a Kyle Anderson hoop with 7:31 remaining in the game before Golden State rallied.

The Warriors scored the next nine points -- five by Thompson, four by DiVincenzo -- to tie the game at 96-all with 4:48 to go.

Then, after a three-point play by Anderson, the Warriors flurried again, with Anthony Lamb hitting a tying 3-pointer, DiVincenzo his go-ahead triple and Thompson with his sixth trey of the game to propel Golden State to a 105-99 advantage with just 2:05 to play.

A 3-pointer by Anthony Edwards and a dunk by Anderson after an Edwards steal gave Minnesota life at 107-104 with 24.3 seconds left, but Jordan McLaughlin misfired on a potential game-tying 3-pointer after a Mike Conley steal. The Warriors then held on, with Jordan Poole adding two insurance free throws with 4.2 seconds remaining.

Thompson, who had 42 points and 12 3-pointers Friday against the Houston Rockets, shot 6-for-14 on threes this time en route to his ninth 30-point outing of the season.

DiVincenzo chipped in with 21 points, including four 3-pointers on a night where the Warriors went 15-for-42 from beyond the arc. He also had eight rebounds and team highs in assists with five and steals with four.

Poole finished with 15 points on a 5-for-20 shooting night, Jonathan Kuminga scored 13 points and Kevon Looney 12 to complement a game-high 17 rebounds for Golden State, which won its second straight game despite missing Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.

Naz Reid, getting the start at center in the absence of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, exploded for a career-best 30 points for the Timberwolves.

Reid also found time for a team-high-tying nine rebounds, a game-high five steals and two blocks.

Anderson, Edwards and Jaden McDaniels had 12 points apiece for Minnesota, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 10. Edwards and Conley shared game-high assist honors with seven apiece.

--Field Level Media