Warriors promote Nick Kerr to head coach of G League affiliate

Golden State promoted Nick Kerr, son of Warriors bench boss Steve Kerr, to head coach of the organization's G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, The Athletic reported Wednesday

Nick Kerr, 30, replaces Seth Cooper, who was promoted to help run the team's player development program, per the report. Kerr has been an assistant coach with Santa Cruz the past two years

Advertisement

Nick Kerr also worked in the Warriors' video room for three seasons after two seasons doing that for the San Antonio Spurs

He is the eldest child of Steve Kerr and his wife, Margot

Nick Kerr averaged 1.3 points in 47 career college games (one start) for San Diego (2011-12; 2013-15) and Cal (2015-16)

Advertisement Advertisement

The G League season begins Nov. 10

--Field Level Medi