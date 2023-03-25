Warriors surge past 76ers, Joel Embiid (46)

Jordan Poole saved 19 of his team-high 33 points for the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry broke a late tie with two of his 29 and the Golden State Warriors overcame a 46-point performance by Joel Embiid to topple the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 120-112 on Friday night in San Francisco.

Klay Thompson chipped in with 21 points for the Warriors (39-36), who won their third straight overall and ninth in a row at home to maintain their No. 6 position in the Western Conference playoff race.

Tobias Harris had 23 points and Tyrese Maxey 21 for the 76ers (49-24), who led by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter despite the absence of James Harden, out with a sore Achilles.

Advertisement

The loss, just Philadelphia's second in its last 11 games, cost it a game in its battle with the Boston Celtics for the No. 2 spot in the East.

After Poole almost single-handedly rallied the Warriors back into contention, Curry gave Golden State the lead for good at 112-110 with an 11-foot jumper with 2:20 remaining.

Golden State then forced Embiid into consecutive misses, after which Poole buried his sixth 3-pointer of the game for a five-point lead with just 1:18 to go.

Curry iced the win with another short jumper and two free throws, propelling the Warriors to a win in the opener of a key four-game homestand.

Advertisement

Poole shot 10-for-19 overall en route to his 33 points for the Warriors, who outscored the 76ers 54-24 from beyond the arc while evening the season series at 1-1. The 30-point game was Poole's 12th of the season.

JaMychal Green contributed 12 points off the bench for Golden State, while Draymond Green had 10 points, a game-high 10 assists and seven rebounds, and Kevon Looney a game-high 10 rebounds, seven assists and six points.

Advertisement

Embiid dominated most of the game, making 13 of his 23 shots and 19 of his 22 free throws en route to his 12th 40-point game of the season.

The big man also found time for team-highs in rebounds with nine and assists with eight.

Advertisement

The 76ers lost despite getting to the line 10 more times than the Warriors (34-24) and outscoring the hosts 28-18 from the stripe.

--Field Level Media