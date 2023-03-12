Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Warriors unsure if Andrew Wiggins (personal) will return

By
Field Level Media
May 24, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) warms up before game four of the 2022 Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
Image: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are uncertain whether forward Andrew Wiggins will return this season.

Wiggins, 28, has been away from the team for undisclosed personal reasons for a month.

He last played on Feb. 13 and is averaging 17.1 points and 5.0 rebounds in 37 starts this season.

"I think that's the hope (that he'll return), but really there's nothing to report on," head coach Steve Kerr said before Saturday's overtime win against the Milwaukee Bucks. "We're giving him his space as he deals with something that's way more important than a game. If he's able to come back, then that would be great, and if not then that's the case. Whatever happens we'll handle it accordingly."

The Warriors have not shared any details about Wiggins' situation.

"Friend to friend, teammate to teammate, sending him support," Golden State star Stephen Curry said. "Tough situation with him being away for so long but necessary. Life is bigger than basketball. Whatever him and his family are going through, that's all that matters. Whenever he's ready to come back, I'm sure he will. That's how he's built in terms of being available. I know he's missing the vibe and being with us, and we miss him too."

A first-time All-Star and an NBA champion with Golden State in 2021-22, Wiggins signed a four-year, $109 million extension in October.

Drafted No. 1 overall in 2014, Wiggins has career averages of 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists through 635 games (all starts) with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Warriors.

--Field Level Media

BasketballNBA