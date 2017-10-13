Photo Credit: Rob Carr/Getty

The Nationals continued their existence-long stretch of playoff futility tonight, falling to the Cubs in an NLDS Game 5 that combined a shaky Gio Gonzalez start, a blown lead, a historically weird inning-long meltdown, some very intense replay review and a failed attempt at a comeback before finally losing, 9-8. It took four hours and 37 minutes.

This game was weird enough—exhaustingly so—that a straightforward recap can hardly do it justice. Here, instead, are some highlights:

A combined total of 14 pitchers were used. Things ended with Wade Davis striking out Bryce Harper as part of a seven-out save. Simply: what the fuck.