Water main break postpones Toronto FC vs. NYCFC

Sep 16, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York City FC head coach Nick Cushing coaches against the New York Red Bulls during the second half at Yankee Stadium.
The match Saturday night between Toronto FC and host New York City FC has been postponed until 1 p.m. ET Sunday because of a water main break to the pipeline that services Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

"As local authorities assess the damage, all water to the stadium has been shut down," NYCFC said in a statement.

The game site is the home of the New York Red Bulls because NYCFC's usual home field, Yankee Stadium, was unavailable due to the Yankees' series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In an unrelated situation, the Saturday baseball game was postponed because of heavy rain and rescheduled for Monday.

NYCFC (7-10-13, 34 points) are 2-0-2 over their past four matches, and with four matches left they were two points behind ninth-place D.C. United and three behind eighth-place CF Montreal going into Saturday's play.

Toronto (4-15-10, 22 points) stopped an eight-match losing streak and an 11-match winless skid with a 3-1 home win over Philadelphia on Aug. 30, but since then it has dropped two straight and remains in last place in the Eastern Conference.

—Field Level Media