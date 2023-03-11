Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

WBC roundup: Japan rolls into quarterfinals

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Feb 28, 2023; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) looks on prior to the game against the Oakland Athletics during a Spring Training game at Hohokam Stadium.
Feb 28, 2023; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) looks on prior to the game against the Oakland Athletics during a Spring Training game at Hohokam Stadium.
Image: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Rori Sasaki struck out eight and Japan overpowered the Czech Republic for a 10-2 victory on Saturday in the World Baseball Classic in Tokyo.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
2023 NBA Oscars | "And the award goes to..."
Yesterday
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is obsessed with toilets
Yesterday

Sasaki was dominant, clocking 21 of his 66 total pitches at or above 100 mph according to the radar gun shown on the TV broadcast.

Japan moved to 3-0 in Pool B and is assured a spot in the quarterfinals.

Pitching on the 12th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that claimed the life of his father and grandparents, Sasaki, 21, allowed two hits and one run.

Advertisement

Marek Chlup doubled and scored in the first inning on a fielding error to give the Czech Republic (1-1) the 1-0 lead.

Japan's offense, kept off-balance by Ondrej Satoria's diet of off-speed pitches and a fastball that never hit 80 mph, finally broke through with three runs in the third inning.

G/O Media may get a commission
MAR10 Day - Save on Mario Games for Nintendo Switch
$20 off
MAR10 Day - Save on Mario Games for Nintendo Switch

All week long
On account of the upcoming Friday, March 10 in the year of our King Koopa, 2023, a whole bunch of Mario games are going on sale

Advertisement

Shohei Ohtani's one-out RBI double helped charge a four-run fourth. Ohtani also stole third base.

Satoria had four strikeouts and left with a memorable souvenir. He fanned Ohtani, who spun himself to the ground and lost his helmet.

Advertisement

Japan can complete a perfect 4-0 run through pool play by beating Australia on Sunday.

--Field Level Media

BaseballMLB