Welcome to this week’s NFL Powerless Rankings. It’s time to wrap up the season for the league’s most powerless. So, let’s check out the worst teams to close out the regular season in Week 18.
5. Houston Texans
Houston wasn’t as bad as expected this year, which means the bar was set really low for them coming into the season. It’s time for the Texans to prepare for life without DeShaun Watson moving forward. With 20-something sexual assault allegations hanging in the balance, there’s no way they can bring him back to that locker room if he ever touches another NFL field again. Houston finished 3-3 in the AFC South this season. With a good draft or two over the next couple of years, the Texans could be able to compete for the division again and soon.
4. New York Jets
The Jets ended the 2021-22 season the same way it began, with a loss. Their Week 18, 27-10 loss to the Bills wasn’t a shock. With Robert Saleh’s first year as head coach now in the books, it’s time for the Jets to focus on the development of Zach Wilson. There isn’t a truly dominant team in the AFC East currently. The Bills won the division again, but they struggled at times along the way, and the Patriots are good but not great, like in the Brady days. Saleh and crew need to build this thing quickly before the Patriots figure out how to restore order and begin ruling the division again.
3. Detroit Lions
Detroit isn’t that much closer to becoming a winner, but the team did show a lot of fight throughout the year, which indicates at least a certain level of respect for head coach Dan Campbell. The Lions need so much help, but will also need to find their QB of the future soon. With a thin QB draft this year, trading out of that No. 2 pick for more assets shouldn’t be out of the question. More draft picks are never bad when a team needs help at nearly every position, as the Lions do. Sure, it was a disappointing season, but most of them are if you’re a Lions fan. The Lions were able to close the year on a good note, beating division rival Green Bay, 37-30. The game’s circumstances don’t matter here; just ending the year with another win is good enough for Detroit.
2. New York Giants
The Daniel Jones era is very likely to be finished in New York, and many are calling for the head of head coach Joe Judge as well. Dave Gettleman may as well be right behind Judge, cleaning out their offices together. The dastardly duo of Judge and Gentlemen have ruined a once great franchise. Hopefully, Sunday’s 22-7 loss to Washington will be the end of a laughable era for the G-Men.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
Despite beating Indianapolis, 26-11 in Week 18 with the playoffs on the line, Jacksonville has been the biggest clown show in the league all year for many reasons. Even with a victory in the season finale, the Jaguars still locked up the No. 1 pick in the draft for the second year in a row since those pesky Lions won. Before the draft, Jacksonville needs to find a head coach. Preferably one that won’t bring the baggage that Urban Meyer did. And it needs to be a coach that will make the development of Trevor Lawrence the top priority of the organization.
