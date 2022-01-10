3. Detroit Lions

Detroit isn’t that much closer to becoming a winner, but the team did show a lot of fight throughout the year, which indicates at least a certain level of respect for head coach Dan Campbell. The Lions need so much help, but will also need to find their QB of the future soon. With a thin QB draft this year, trading out of that No. 2 pick for more assets shouldn’t be out of the question. More draft picks are never bad when a team needs help at nearly every position, as the Lions do. Sure, it was a disappointing season, but most of them are if you’re a Lions fan. The Lions were able to close the year on a good note, beating division rival Green Bay, 37-30. The game’s circumstances don’t matter here; just ending the year with another win is good enough for Detroit.

