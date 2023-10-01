West Virginia blocks late field goal tries in edging TCU

Garrett Greene produced 222 total yards and two touchdowns and West Virginia blocked two field goal attempts in the final five minutes in outlasting TCU 24-21 on Saturday in a Big 12 Conference battle in Fort Worth, Texas.

Michael Hayes' 49-yard field goal with 9:31 to play in the game proved to be the game winner for the Mountaineers (4-1, 2-0 Big 12).

West Virginia's Mike Lockhart blocked Griffin Kell's 46-yard FG attempt with 4:47 to play, and Sean Martin got a hand on a 55-yard try by Kell with 32 seconds remaining to ensure the victory.

Kell also missed a 53-yard try in the first quarter.

Greene went 10 of 21 passing for 142 yards and added 80 yards on the ground. Teammate CJ Donaldson ran for 61 yards on 22 carries.

Chandler Morris led the Horned Frogs (3-2, 1-1) with 298 yards and two touchdowns passing and also had 51 yards and a score on the ground.

TCU got on the board on its opening possession when JP Richardson caught a 59-yard touchdown pass from Morris for a 7-0 lead. The Mountaineers responded on their ensuring series, driving 75 yards in six plays to Greene's 35-yard scoring run that tied the game at 7-7 with 8:53 left in the first quarter.

The Horned Frogs regained the advantage on the first snap of the second quarter as Morris got loose for a 31-yard touchdown run.

West Virginia knotted the game on Donaldson's 1-yard run with 1:50 to play until halftime. But that was more than enough time for the Horned Frogs, who used nine plays to move 75 yards and cashed in with a 36-yard scoring pass from Morris to Dylan Wright with 24 seconds left.

TCU outgained the Mountaineers 312-188 in the first half, with the advantage built on its 212-60 edge in passing and 46 snaps to West Virginia's 33.

The third quarter belonged to the Mountaineers, in a big way. Greene pulled West Virginia even at 21-21 with 1-yard touochdown run with 4:29 to play in the period. The Mountaineers allowed TCU just 1 yard of offense in 11 snaps in the quarter.

—Field Level Media