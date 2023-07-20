White Sox 1B Andrew Vaughn getting X-rays on foot

Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn will have X-rays on his left foot Thursday
"We're not anticipating anything wrong, but he was pretty sore," manager Pedro Grifol said.
Vaughn, 25, has been out since taking a foul ball off his foot in Tuesday's 11-10 loss to the New York Mets.
He is batting .244 with 12 home runs, 23 doubles and 54 RBIs through 94 games this season.
The No. 3 overall draft pick in 2019, Vaughn is a career .252 hitter with 44 homers and 178 RBIs in 355 games.
--Field Level Media