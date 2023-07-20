Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

White Sox 1B Andrew Vaughn getting X-rays on foot

By
Field Level Media
Jun 30, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn (25) jogs on the field before the game against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Image: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn will have X-rays on his left foot Thursday

"We're not anticipating anything wrong, but he was pretty sore," manager Pedro Grifol said.

Vaughn, 25, has been out since taking a foul ball off his foot in Tuesday's 11-10 loss to the New York Mets.

He is batting .244 with 12 home runs, 23 doubles and 54 RBIs through 94 games this season.

The No. 3 overall draft pick in 2019, Vaughn is a career .252 hitter with 44 homers and 178 RBIs in 355 games.

--Field Level Media