White Sox 1B Andrew Vaughn getting X-rays on foot

Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn will have X-rays on his left foot Thursday

"We're not anticipating anything wrong, but he was pretty sore," manager Pedro Grifol said.

Vaughn, 25, has been out since taking a foul ball off his foot in Tuesday's 11-10 loss to the New York Mets.

He is batting .244 with 12 home runs, 23 doubles and 54 RBIs through 94 games this season.

The No. 3 overall draft pick in 2019, Vaughn is a career .252 hitter with 44 homers and 178 RBIs in 355 games.

--Field Level Media