White Sox acquire RHP Mike Mayers from Royals

The Chicago White Sox acquired right-hander Mike Mayers from the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations

Mayers, 31, is 1-2 with a 6.15 ERA in six appearances (two starts) this season, his first in Kansas City. The Royals announced the trade

Mayers is 12-11 with a 5.21 ERA in 204 career appearances (eight starts) with the St. Louis Cardinals (2016-19), Los Angeles Angels (2020-22) and Royals

