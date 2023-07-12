Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

White Sox acquire RHP Mike Mayers from Royals

By
Field Level Media
Jun 11, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Mike Mayers (21) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Jun 11, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Mike Mayers (21) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Image: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox acquired right-hander Mike Mayers from the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations

Mayers, 31, is 1-2 with a 6.15 ERA in six appearances (two starts) this season, his first in Kansas City. The Royals announced the trade

Mayers is 12-11 with a 5.21 ERA in 204 career appearances (eight starts) with the St. Louis Cardinals (2016-19), Los Angeles Angels (2020-22) and Royals

--Field Level Media