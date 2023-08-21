MLB

White Sox activate Eloy Jimenez from paternity list

Jul 23, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jimenez (74) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run off Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober (17) in the second inning at Target Field.
Image: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox activated outfielder/designated hitter Eloy Jimenez from the paternity list Monday and optioned right-hander Declan Cronin to Triple-A Charlotte.

Jimenez, 26, has not played since last Tuesday in a 5-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs, but he did not go on the paternity list until Friday. He is batting .277 with 14 home runs and 50 RBIs in 84 games this season.

In five seasons with the White Sox, Jimenez is a career .276 hitter with 85 home runs and 261 RBIs in 400 games.

Cronin, 25, has a 7.71 ERA in five games for the White Sox since making his major league debut July 30.

—Field Level Media