White Sox avoid sweep with 6-2 win over Mets

Yasmani Grandal laced a two-run double and Elvis Andrus added an RBI triple as the Chicago White Sox scored four runs in the sixth inning to pull away from the host New York Mets, 6-2 on Thursday afternoon

White Sox starter Michael Kopech (4-8) allowed just two hits, both by Omar Narvaez, including a solo homer in the fifth inning. Kopech, who picked up his first win in eight starts, walked four and struck out five in 5 2/3 innings

The White Sox avoided getting swept in the three-game series, although they won for just the fifth time in their last 15 games

Left-hander Jose Quintana (0-1) lost in his season debut for the Mets after undergoing bone graft surgery on a left rib in March. He gave up two runs in five innings, allowing six hits but no walks and fanning three

The Mets' three-game winning streak came to an end, though they have won nine of their last 14

New York was within 2-1 until the sixth when Chicago capitalized on an error with reliever Drew Smith taking over.

Luis Robert Jr. reached when first baseman Pete Alonso misplayed his grounder. Robert stole second and went to third on Eloy Jimenez's single. After a walk loaded the bases, Grandal's double made it 4-1.

Another run scored on a sacrifice fly, and Andrus ripped a triple to right-center for a 6-1 lead. In 2/3 of an inning, Smith was charged with four runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk.

The Mets trailed 2-0 until Narvaez blasted his first homer of the season in the fifth

The White Sox scored quickly against Quintana, getting three straight singles, the last by Jimenez, to produce a run in the first. In the second. Zach Remillard doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly

The Mets' outfield took a double-hit. The team placed Starling Marte (migraines) on the injured list. Then, left fielder Tommy Pham exited with an apparent left leg issue after running out a double-play groundout in the third

Alonso singled home a run in the eighth. It was just his second RBI in his last nine games.

--Field Level Media