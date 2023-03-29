White Sox closer Liam Hendriks making progress against lymphoma

Chicago White Sox All-Star closer Liam Hendriks is making progress in his battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and will not be placed on the 60-day injured list, general manager Rick Hahn said Wednesday

Hendriks, who turned 34 in February, announced his diagnosis in early January and has been undergoing treatment. Hahn said the team has received a promising update on Hendriks' health.

"In recent days we've received positive news on Liam's progress," Hahn told reporters. "He remains in treatment. He still has some work ahead of him.

"However, he is making very good progress, and while we don't currently have a specific timeline available to share with you on his potential return, those of you that pay close attention to our roster will notice that we have not placed him on the 60-day IL, and that is on purpose."

Hahn said the White Sox may be able to offer a timeline for the right-hander's eventual return around the end of April

Hendriks recorded 75 saves over his first two seasons with the White Sox, making the All-Star team both years. His 38 saves in 2021 led the American League and he followed up with 37 last season

Hendriks, a native of Australia, also was an All-Star in 2019 when he was a member of the Oakland Athletics.

In 471 career games (44 starts) for the Minnesota Twins (2011-13), Kansas City Royals (2014), Toronto Blue Jays (2014-15), Oakland Athletics (2016-20) and White Sox, Hendriks has a career 3.81 ERA with a 31-34 record and 115 saves. He has 724 strikeouts against 158 walks across 645 innings

--Field Level Media