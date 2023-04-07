Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

White Sox DFA reliever Jose Ruiz

Field Level Media
Aug 7, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Jose Ruiz (66) in action during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field.
Image: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox designated pitcher Jose Ruiz for assignment on Friday following the right-hander's disastrous start to the 2023 season

In 3 2/3 innings pitched over four games, Ruiz gave up nine earned runs on eight hits and four walks for a 22.09 ERA. He surrendered three home runs and struck out three, and batters had a .421 average against him.

In a corresponding move, right-hander Jesse Scholtens was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte.

Ruiz, 28, was 3-7 (4.56 ERA) with 178 2/3 innings thrown in 177 games (one start). The sixth-year pro made one relief appearances with the San Diego Padres in 2017.

Scholtens, 29, was a ninth-round draft pick by the Padres in 2016 but has yet to make his major league debut. In 154 appearances (105 starts) in the minors, he has a 27-39 record and 4.29 ERA over 633 1/3 innings of work.

At Charlotte this season, he started one game and gave up four runs in four innings on three hits and three walks. He didn't figure in the decision. In spring training, he gave up three runs over eight innings.

The White Sox will meet the Pirates on Friday in Pittsburgh

--Field Level Media