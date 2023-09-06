MLB

White Sox down Royals, end five-game losing streak

Sep 6, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada (10) celebrates with first baseman Gavin Sheets (32) after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Image: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn homered among his three hits for the second day in a row as the Chicago White Sox defeated the host Kansas City Royals 6-4 on Wednesday to snap a five-game losing streak.

The White Sox (54-86) salvaged the finale of a three-game series.

Vaughn's two-run homer, his 19th, erased a 2-1 deficit in the sixth. The blast chased Royals starter Jordan Lyles, who has served up third homers to Vaughn in 14 career at-bats.

The next batter, Yoan Moncada, homered on the first pitch from reliever Tucker Davidson. Chicago's Oscar Colas led off the seventh with a first-pitch homer to right for a 5-2 lead.

White Sox starter Touki Toussaint (3-7) matched a season high by lasting six innings, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

Bryan Shaw fanned two in a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Gavin Sheet's two-out RBI double in the fourth gave Chicago a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom half of the frame, Nelson Velazquez homered for the third consecutive game, hammering Toussant's 1-2 fastball 439 feet to straightaway center for a 2-1 Royals lead. It was Velazquez's 12th of the season and ninth in 23 games with Kansas City.

Pinch hitter Edward Olivares belted a two-run homer in the eighth, cutting the Royals' deficit to 5-4. It was Olivares' third of the series and ninth of the year, and it was the Royals' first pinch-hit home run of the season.

Tim Anderson was a late scratch from the White Sox's lineup due to neck stiffness. He was replaced at shortstop by Elvis Andrus, who collected four of Chicago's 14 hits.

Luis Robert Jr. returned to the Chicago starting lineup for the first time since Sept. 1, collecting a double in five at-bats and scoring on Vaughn's homer. He had been sidelined due to a quad injury.

Lyles (4-16) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings. He didn't strike out a batter.

Drew Waters had two of the four hits by the Royals (44-97), who have lost 13 of their past 17 games.

—Field Level Media