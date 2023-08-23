White Sox halt Seattle’s 8-game win streak on walk-off error

Tim Anderson scored on a throwing error in the 10th inning to lift the Chicago White Sox to a 5-4 win against the visiting Seattle Mariners, ending their eight-game winning streak on Wednesday afternoon.

Justin Topa (3-4) started the 10th with Anderson on second base. Anderson got caught in a rundown after a back pick, but the throw from shortstop J.P. Crawford hit him in the helmet as he slid head-first into third, allowing Anderson to scamper home with the winning run.

Trayce Thompson blasted a two-run homer for the White Sox, who had lost five of six and nine of 12.

Oscar Colas had three hits and Anderson, playing his first game since serving a five-game suspension for his involvement in a brawl with the Cleveland Guardians on Aug. 5, contributed two hits and an RBI.

Chicago starter Michael Kopech blanked the Mariners on one hit over four innings before he was removed with an apparent injury prior to the fifth inning.

Seattle starter George Kirby allowed three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out nine without walking a batter. Josh Rojas had three hits, an RBI and run.

Anderson's RBI single in the third gave Chicago a 1-0 lead.

Colas singled with two outs in the sixth and Thompson slammed a full-count slider over the fence in left-center field for a 3-0 lead.

Jose Caballero worked a nine-pitch walk to start the seventh for the Mariners. He stole second and third before scoring on a squeeze bunt by Rojas to cut the lead to 3-1.

Seattle loaded the bases with one out in the ninth off Chicago reliever Gregory Santos. Julio Rodriguez, who returned to the lineup after missing the past two games with an illness, was then hit by an 0-2 pitch to plate a run and make it 3-2. Eugenio Suarez then lined a two-run single up the middle to score two more runs for a 4-3 lead.

Colas led off the ninth with a double off Andres Munoz before Andrew Benintendi delivered a one-out, pinch-hit RBI single to tie it 4-4.

Rojas singled in the 10th off Sammy Peralta (2-0) to put runners on the corners with one out, but Cal Raleigh popped out to second and Rodriquez grounded out to Peralta to strand the bases loaded.

—Field Level Media