MLB

White Sox ink 17 of 20 draft picks, including first-rounder Jacob Gonzalez

By
Field Level Media
Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez (7) reacts after scoring against Vanderbilt on a single hit by Ole Miss catcher Calvin Harris during the third inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 16, 2023. Vandy Olemiss Base 031623 An 012
Image: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The White Sox have reached contract agreements with 17 of their 20 draft picks, most notably first-round pick Jacob Gonzalez

Gonzalez signed for a $3.9 million signing bonus, the team said. The value for his draft slot -- No. 15 overall -- is $4.5 million, per MLB.com.

Gonzalez, 21, is a shortstop who played collegiately at Ole Miss. He hit 10 home runs and knocked in 51 runs while batting .327 for the Rebels in 2023.

In 2022, Gonzalez helped the Rebels win the College World Series, batting .273 with for 18 home runs and 52 RBIs. In three seasons at Ole Miss, he hit .319 with 40 home runs and 158 RBIs in 186 games.

The White Sox also signed five undrafted free agents: right-handed pitchers Luke Bell (Xavier), Jake Bockenstedt (Southern Ilinois), Carson Jacobs (North Dakota State), Connery Peters (Texas-Arlington) and catcher Dominic Tamez (Alabama)

--Field Level Media