White Sox outlast Angels in slugfest

The Chicago White Sox scored six runs in the third inning and held on for a 9-7 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif

Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning for the Angels, his major league-leading 29th homer of the season and one of four homers for the Angels in the game

But it wasn't enough on an afternoon that the White Sox managed just one extra-base hit -- a triple by Andrew Vaughn in the ninth. Every hitter in the White Sox's starting lineup struck out at least once, and they totaled 16 in all. But they got hits when it mattered, going 5 for 14 with runners in scoring position

Zach Remillard and Tim Anderson each had two hits for Chicago while Mike Trout had three hits for the Angels

In addition to Ohtani's homer, Mickey Moniak, Mike Moustakas and Hunter Renfroe also went deep for the Angels

White Sox starter Lance Lynn (5-8) struggled early but was able to get through six innings and earn the victory. He got help from reliever Joe Kelly, who escaped trouble in the seventh when it was a 7-5 game

Kelly gave up a single to Trout and walked Ohtani to begin the inning. But he retired Brandon Drury on a fly to right and induced a double-play grounder by Moustakas to escape.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Angels starter Patrick Sandoval (4-7) when Anderson singled, went to third on a single by Luis Robert Jr. and scored on a wild pitch

The Angels got even at 1-1 in the bottom of the first when Moniak hit Lynn's second pitch of the game into the right field seats, his eighth homer of the season

The Angels took the lead in the second inning on a solo homer by Moustakas, his first with the club since being traded from the Colorado Rockies and fifth overall. Renfroe added a two-run homer in the inning -- his 14th of the season -- for a 4-1 Angels lead

The White Sox, though, responded with six runs against Sandoval in the third inning to go up 7-4. Chicago had six hits in the inning -- all singles -- as well as a walk and hit batter

Eloy Jimenez got it started with a two-run single, Yasmani Grandal and Clint Frazier each chipped in with RBI singles, and Remillard capped the scoring with a two-run single.

Sandoval was able to get through the inning and finish five innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out eight.

--Field Level Media